In a shocking state of events, the daughter of veteran actor Rajinikanth, Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth, has filed a complaint with Teynampet Police claiming that expensive gold and diamond jewellery from her locker has gone missing from her Chennai home.

Teynampet Police have registered a case under Section 381 of the IPC and have initiated an investigation.

As per reports, Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth has filed a complaint with Teynampet Police that claims 60 sovereigns of gold and diamond jewellery from her locker have gone missing from her Chennai home. The valuables are worth Rs 3.60 lakh and she used them for her sister, Soundarya's wedding in 2019. Going by FIR's copy quoted by a newswire, Aishwaryaa had placed the jewellery in a locker and a few of her house servants were aware of it. Teynampet Police have registered a case under section 381 of the IPC and have initiated an investigation.

In her complaint, Aishwarya said she suspected three of her household staff to be involved. The missing valuables include diamond sets, uncut diamonds, antique gold pieces, Navaratnam sets, antique uncut diamonds with gold, a necklace and bangles weighing 60 sovereigns.

What does the FIR copy state?

According to the FIR copy, Aishwaryaa had placed the jewellery in a locker and a few of her house servants were aware of it.

In her complaint, she specified that she last saw the jewellery in 2019 when she wore them at her sister, Soundarya's wedding. After the wedding, she kept them in a locker which was in her possession. The locker was shifted to three places in 2021. On August 21, 2021, the locker was taken along with other household belongings to her ex-husband Dhanush's flat in CIT Nagar.

In September 2021, it was later shifted to her apartment in St Mary's Road in Chennai. It was in April 2022 that the said locker was shifted to her Poes Garden residence, while the keys to the locker remained in her flat in St Mary's Road.

In the complaint, she stated that the staff had access to the apartment when she was away.

A probe for the missing jewellery is underway.

Work front

Aishwarya Rajinikanth is currently working on her directorial, 'Lal Salaam,' in which her father, Rajinikanth is playing a cameo.