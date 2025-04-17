Who knew there was a friendship here too? Karanveer Mehra met Sushmita Sen at a wedding party last night and the two remained inseparable. Karanveer attended the wedding ceremony looking dapper in a black sherwani, on the other hand, Sushmita Sen looked ethereal in her black saree. The two not only seemed to be twinning but also made waves with their chemistry at the event.

Sushmita and Karanveer posed together for the cameras and even shared a warm hug. Later too, the videos and pictures of the duo engaged in conversation with one another took social media by storm. Karanveer Mehra has amassed a massive fan following after winning Bigg Boss 18. Now, whether KVM and the former Miss Universe already knew one another or did they become friends at the event remains unknown.

Social media goes berserk

But, looking at their camaraderie, it did seem like a friendship that was for the keeps. Netizens too were bowled over by this. "Oh she's gonna end up being one of his besties because all it takes is one meeting to love him," wrote a user. "This is officially The Karan Veer Mehra Year," another user commented.

"Both are beautiful human beings, in an out," a social media user wrote. "Sushmita sen and kvm being besties was not on my bingo card," another social media user commented. "Well somebody just cast them in a webseries, they passed the chemistry test," read a comment.

"Kv n Sushmita mam didn't expected to see their crossover omg I am screaming," another comment read. "Arjun Kapoor getting ignored," a fan opined. "They look so good together," was one more of the comments.