Charu Asopa has shifted to Bikaner with her daughter, Ziana. Sushmita Sen's sister-in-law and Rajeev Sen's wife, Charu Asopa, has left Mumbai and shifted to Bikaner to stay with her parents. It has been almost two years since Charu and Rajeev parted ways. And now, the young mother has revealed that she shifted base to Bikaner as she couldn't survive in Mumbai financially.

Charu selling clothes online

Recently, a video of Charu Asopa selling clothes online had left her fans and followers shocked. The 'Kaisa Hai Ye Rishta Anjaana' actress was seen selling sarees and kurtis on social media. While many motivated her to start her own business, many wondered why Sushmita Sen didn't help her. And now, Charu herself has spoken about moving base.

Leaves Mumbai

The Akbar Ka Bal Birbal actress said in an interview that the two prime reasons for shifting were her daughter and financial struggles. Charu said that she had to leave her daughter with her nanny every time she would go on a shoot, something that she can now not worry about. Another factor was the high rent and the high cost of surviving in the city of dreams.

"Living in Mumbai is not easy; it costs money. For me, the monthly living cost came up to ₹1 lakh -1.5 lakh, including the rent and everything, which was not easy. Furthermore, I would rather not leave Ziana alone with a nanny when I am shooting in Naigaon (Mumbai). It used to get extremely difficult. Moving back home and starting my own thing was completely planned; it wasn't a rushed decision," she told HT.

Charu also added that it wasn't a rushed decision and she had informed Rajeev Sen about her plans too. She mentioned that whenever he feels like it, he can visit his daughter in Bikaner. Charu went on to add that she wanted to take this chance and start something of her own. She also hoped that people would understand her endeavor and support her decision.