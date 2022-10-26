https://data1.ibtimes.co.in/en/full/772063/sohail-khan-seema-khan-divorced-couple-remained-cordial-court-no-negative-vibes.jpg IBTimes IN

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen's marital world has been through a rough patch ever since the two got married. And barely a month after the two announced reconciliation, the couple seems to be headed for spiltsville once again. After a whirlwind romance, Charu and Rajeev tied the knot in a grand ceremony in 2019 and soon after the wedding, reports of trouble brewing between the two started making headlines.

New accusations surface

After a lot of mudslinging and accusations, the couple had headed for divorce. But, the lovebirds had a change of heart at the last moment and decided to give their marriage another shot. However, the latest we hear is that the two have again decided to call it quits.

"Rajeev is temperamental, has abused and even raised his hand on me once or twice. He would suspect me of cheating on him. When I was shooting for Akbar Ka Bal Birbal, he sent messages to my co-actors to stay away from me," Charu told TOI.

"It became difficult for me to work. I feel that he was cheating on me, but that's something I can't prove," she further added.

When the two decided to work on their marriage

Earlier, Charu had shared an Instagram story detailing why the two had decided to stick together. Asopa had said that they wanted to give their marriage another shot for the sake of their baby girl – Ziana. "Marriages are made in heaven but it is left to us to make it work. Yes we went ahead and announced that we are ending our marriage and we realised that we had reached the dead end and nothing beyond. Divorce was an option we were considering and we wont deny that..Happy to announce that we have decided to keep our Marriage for good, sic."