As the entire nation comes to a standstill with 21-day lockdown, celebrities are divulging into different activities to keep themselves busy and ofcourse, spending more time with their loved ones. Television actress Charu Chopra and husband Rajeev Sen too are no different. From dancing, making TikTok videos, doing the household chores to spending quality time with one another, the duo has been utilising the time to bond with each other.

And recently, Charu and Rajeev, who are head-over-heels in love, posted a series of cosy pictures of them on Instagram. While Susmita Sen's brother was shirtless, Charu donned a purple strappy nightwear. Rajeev's caption read, "In love with quarantined days Ain't you? #stayhome," while Charu wrote, "We are happy being quarantined. #stayhome #staysafe."

However, the pictures didn't go down well with some users, who found the images indecent and 'too private'. A few also asked not to post such private images on social media.

As a result of such negative comments, both the celebrities turned off the comment section for those pictures.

Reacting to the trolls, Charu told SpotboyE: "This is the time where you can spend quality time with your partner, do household work together, watch movie, have long conversations, do so many things together. What's wrong in it. Iske baad everybody is going to get busy. Kuch toh log kahenge, logon ka kaam hai kehna. Chodo bekar ki baaton mein, kahin beet na jayen raina."

Charu and Rajeev's quarantine routine

In a conversation with the Times of India, the Mere Angne Mein actress opened up about how they are loving this time together. "Rajeev has been a great help during this quarantine period. We have divided work when I cook, he cleans utensils. The cleaning we do it together. I am loving this time as we are getting time to spend with each other. When we got married, we had work commitments so we got busy, but now with this lockdown, we are together," she said.