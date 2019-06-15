Photos_ Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa engagement mehendi and wedding in Goa

Bollywood actress and ex-Miss Universe Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen married TV actress Charu Asopa on June 7, 2019, in a court marriage. The newlywed couple are in Goa for their wedding celebrations the traditional style, along with their families that includes Sushmita Sen and her daughters Renee and Aliseh, her mother, and her boyfriend Rohman Shawl. A wedding reception will also take place on June 16.

On the day of their court marriage, Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa looked handsome in traditional Indian wear that was styled by Sushmita Sen herself. Now, Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa have posted some wonderful pictures and videos on their social media from their Goa wedding celebrations. Their fan sites, too, have posted exclusive videos from the wedding festivities being held at the Taj Exotica Resort.

On their wedding day in Mumbai, Charu Asopa had said on Instagram, "I Charu Asopa take Rajeev Sen as my lawful husband... ❤️#rajakibittu", while Rajeev Sen had said, "i Rajeev sen take Charu asopa as my lawful wife ❤️ #rajakibittu".

In their engagement ceremony in Goa, Charu Asopa is seen wearing a wedding gown while Rajeev Sen is in a white tuxedo. Rajeev Sen says alongside a picture of the couple standing holding hands, "She never gave up on me , i never let go of her .. #Rajakibittu ".

In another post, he shares a video of the two, with the song A Thousand Years by Christina Perri playing in the background. Rajeev aptly captions the post, "i love you for a 1000 years & beyond ❤️ #rajakibittu#engagement".

A fanpage post shows the couple kissing by the beachside, while another picture shows Charu Asopa in a light brown lehenga choli. Videos from the mehendi ceremony of Charu and Rajeev have also been shared.

Take a look at the photos and videos here.