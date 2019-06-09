Bollywood actress and former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen has married television actress Charu Asopa. The couple, who had been dating for a while, had been posting a lot of pictures together on social media post their engagement.

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen tied the knot in a court marriage on Friday, June 7, 2019, in Mumbai. It is being said that there may be another traditional wedding happening, with a reception on June 16.

After their court marriage, both Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa shared pictures on their Instagram. The couple looked handsome in traditional Indian wear on their wedding day. Congratulatory messages started pouring in on social media for the two.

Charu Asopa said on Instagram, "I Charu Asopa take Rajeev Sen as my lawful husband... ❤️#rajakibittu". Rajeev Sen said, "i Rajeev sen take Charu asopa as my lawful wife ❤️ #rajakibittu". There are no posts from Rajeev's sister Sushmita Sen yet post the wedding, but she had put up some pictures after her brother's engagement.

Charu Asopa, seen in Mere Angne Mein on TV, was earlier engaged to actor Neeraj Malviya but the wedding had been called off. She found love with Rajeev Sen, who is a model and an entrepreneur.

Charu had told a daily about Rajeev, "I feel proud of myself for the way I emerged from that break-up. And now, my life has taken a new turn. I had stopped thinking about love, but Rajeev entered my life like a breath of fresh air. Rajeev is good-looking and honest. He is more romantic among the two of us. Also, he pampers me and takes care of me. He feels that I am real, simple and without any facade."

Congratulations to the Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen on their wedding!