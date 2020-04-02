Kareena Kapoor Khan is an epitome of elegance and beauty and there's no argument on that. Her bold and bindaas attitude is enough to mark her presence in the crowd. Hailing from a reputed Kapoor family, where no girls were allowed to join Bollywood, Kareena Kapoor not only made her name but has been dazzling the big screen ever since her debut. Bebo knows how to kill the viewers with her style in the movies and on various award shows but her no-makeup avatar is also a treat for the sore eyes.

Ever since she has quarantined herself with husband Saif Ali Khan and little munchkin Taimur, she has been sharing pictures of both of them on her Instagram account, giving fans a glimpse of her personal life. Today, Bebo shared a refreshing picture from her san makeup diary and fans are in awe of her beauty.

Sun-kissed, sans-makeup selfie

Donning a comfortable Kaftan, Kareena can be seen soaking the rays of the Sun. This sun-kissed selfie of Kareena will make your feeds brighter. Kareena also captioned the picture and wrote, "Sunshine on my mind... and my face ‍♀️"

Aisha director Rhea Kapoor who has worked with Bebo in Veere Di Wedding, along with Sonam Kapoor dropped a hilarious comment on her post. Like a typical girlfriend she wrote, "After this quarantine, I'm tracking the number of kaftan posts." Jab we met actress made her Instagram debut last month and has been actively sharing pictures of her family and friends, ever since.

Kareena, Saif donate to PM CARES Relief and beyond

Helping out the one in need, Kareena, along with her husband and son, pledged to donate for the PM CARES Fund and the Chief Minister's relief fund, Maharashtra. They have even extended help to UNICEF, GIVE INDIA and the International Association for Human Values (IAHV) and also urged others to support and help those who need it.