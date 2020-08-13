The reports of trouble in Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa's marriage have unfortunately come true. The couple have been living separately during the pandemic lockdown. While Rajeev is in Delhi, Charu has been staying alone in Mumbai.

Charu's cryptic messages had sparked speculations of whether she was hinting at their separation. Rajeev had then paid no heed to the rumours and said that he would not like to comment on speculations.

And now when Charu was contacted amid separation reports, the actress confirmed that they had been living separately for a few months now. She also prayed to the god to show them a way to get things sorted between them.

"Everybody knows this, Rajeev is in Delhi and I am staying here in Mumbai alone. Beyond this I am also asking God, 'ab aage kya (what next)?' I am also waiting for God's directions," Charu Asopa told Spotboye.

Charu denies Rajeev's claim of getting brainwashed

It was being reported that after getting married on June 7, 2019, Rajeev and Charu had moved out of their house in May, this year, after having a big fight. Though Rajeev denied the claims but the two had deleted all their pictures together from Instagram.

In an earlier interview, Rajeev had said that someone very close to Charu was brainwashing her against him and called her a simple and innocent girl. However, Charu hit back at Rajeev denying the brainwashing claim. She said that she has always made her decisions. She also lashed out at Rajeev asking him why did he leave her alone in Mumbai during this time of coronavirus pandemic.

"Charu and Rajeev had serious compatibility issues right from the beginning. Things finally came to a head and Rajeev left for Delhi. The two have not been in touch since then. While Charu has dropped his surname on social media, he has blocked her from all channels of communication," a source had told Bombay Times.