Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen and TV actress Charu Asopa had been at the receiving end of rumours ever since they got married in a court on June 7. Barely a month after their extravagant Bengali wedding, rumours were rife that all was not well in Sushmita Sen's brother - Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa's married life.

The Mere Angne Mein actress cryptic messages had sparked speculations of whether Charu was giving hints about trouble brewing in their paradise. And now it is being said that the couple had reportedly been living separately for quite a while now.

"Charu and Rajeev had serious compatibility issues right from the beginning. Things finally came to a head and Rajeev left for Delhi. The two have not been in touch since then. While Charu has dropped his surname on social media, he has blocked her from all channels of communication," a source had told Bombay Times.

However, Rajeev decided to pay no heed to the rumours and told the daily that he would not like to comment on speculations. "No comments. I don't want to talk about it. I am enjoying being in Delhi and am so much at peace," he said.