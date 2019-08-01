Barely a month after their extravagant wedding, things don't seem to be going all that well in Sushmita Sen's brother - Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa's married life. The duo, who got married last month in true Bengali style, seems to have hit a rough patch.

The couple has reportedly unfollowed each other on Instagram and even changed their profile pictures from that of couple shots to solo ones. Rajeev Sen has also allegedly been blocking people who ask him about his wedding and marital life.

What more? The Mere Angne Mein actress has been sharing cryptic messages giving hints about trouble brewing in their paradise. The couple has also not even been sharing any pictures together lately.

The couple had tied the knot in a grand ceremony in Goa on June 16, 2019. The duo shared several photos locking lips and enjoying cosy romantic moments in Thailand and Darjeeling.

Sushmita Sen and beau Rohman Shawl were also seen indulging in some massive PDA at the wedding. An elated Sushmita had shared several photos from the wedding ceremony and a couple of videos of her dance performance with Rohman.

Charu had thanked sister-in-law Sushmita for gifting her a beautiful wedding attire. She had written on Instagram, "Every girl has a dream to see herself as a Bride, thank you Didi for making this dream come true so beautifully..! @sushmitasen47 Love you so much."

Charu's family had also gifted a lehenga to Sushmita. Sush had taken to Instagram to thank them and had written, "I love you Maa @neelam_asopa here's Charu's Mom, dad, sister & brother what a loving & gracious family you married into bhai @rajeevsen9 truly special people @asopacharu I love you guys!!!"

Well, we just hope this turns out to be a minor disagreement and nothing serious as we love seeing the couple together.