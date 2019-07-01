Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen and TV actress Charu Asopa are currently enjoying their honeymoon in Thailand after getting married in a court on June 7. And the newly married couple have been sharing their romantic pictures on Instagram which have lit the social media with their hotness.

Chilling at a picturesque resort of Thailand, Rajeev and Charu were seen bathing together in a swimming pool which offered a breathtaking view. The lovebirds heated up the water with their romance and shared a passionate lip-lock in the pool.

Rajeev and Charu celebrated their in the traditional style in Goa, along with their families that includes Sushmita Sen and her daughters Renee and Aliseh, her mother, and her boyfriend Rohman Shawl.

Take a look.