Ever since Rohman Shawl came into Sushmita Sen's life, the duo has been giving us some major relationship goals. From celebrating events and family gatherings together to holidaying together; there is no stopping the two from painting the town red. Rohman was recently seen attending the wedding ceremony of Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen with Charu Asopa. And while everything looked good from the outside, reports suggest that things have not been going too well for the couple.

Rohman Shawl's recent Instagram posts hint at the couple hitting a rough patch. In a series of Instagram posts, Rohman seems to be venting out at his 'partner' and 'relationship'. "So you feel you are doing too much in a relationship and your partner isn't reciprocating... It's alright!! You need to understand that what you do for your partner is your call, don't put your him/her under the obligation of loving you the same way!! Do things for them because you genuinely feel like doing it, not because you expect them to do the same for you!!" he wrote.

He didn't stop at this. The actor-model also wrote, "So you expect your partner to treat you right because you are in a relationship with them? If someone doesn't treat you right and you are still with them, its your fault!! Love yourself."

"So you get bored when you are by yourself? Ok so how do you expect others to find you interesting when you can't even entertain yourself!! Spend atleast 15-20 mins daily with yourself, without any phone, tv, books or anyone. Listen to the voice from within which is trying to talk to you, it has all the answers!" he wrote next.

While Rohman hasn't taken any names and no official confirmation has come our way, we hope this is just another one of those lovers' tiff and nothing serious.