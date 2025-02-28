Kiara Advani is known for being one of Bollywood's most talked-about fashionistas. From desi to couture, the diva knows how to slay in any outfit. Just a night before announcing her pregnancy, Kiara attended a Tira event. For the event, Advani chose to go with an all-black outfit from the shelves of Balenciaga.

Kiara's pregnancy outing

Kiara wowed the fashion police by pairing her black ensemble with striking gold statement jewelry. The Jugjugg Jeeyo actress looked radiant at last night's event, and now we know why! However, there were many on social media who, oddly enough, couldn't look beyond Kiara's tooth.

Let's take a look at what they had to say.

Social media reactions

"Why her both teeth look different?" asked a user.

"Highlight is that one teeth only," another user commented.

"Tell your dentist its not the perfect shade," read a comment.

"Dentist appointment waiting," read one more of the comments.

Couple's baby announcement

Kiara and Sidharth Malhotra announced the news of being pregnant today. The two had tied the knot back in 2023 and are now expecting their first child this year. "The greatest gift of our lives

Coming soon," the duo wrote by sharing a picture of them holding a baby sock.

And soon, celebs and their fans and followers started pouring in their congratulatory messages for the parents-to-be. Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Rakul Preet Singh, Athiya Shetty, Neha Dhupia, Huma Qureshi, Sharvari Wagh and many other celebs congratulated the couple.