Natasha, Riya, Anjali and Katherine were best friends in college - each different from the other yet inseparable - until that night.

It was the night that began with a bottle of whiskey and a game of Ouija but ended with the death of Sania, their unlikeable hostel mate. The friends vowed never to discuss that fateful night, a pact that had kept their friendship and guilt dormant for the last 20 years.

But now, someone has begun to mess with them, threatening to reveal the truth that only Sania knew. Is it a hacker playing on their guilt or has Sania's ghost really returned to avenge her death?

As the faceless enemy closes in on them, the friends come together once again to recount what really happened that night. But when the story is retold by each of them, the pieces don't fit. Because none of them is telling the whole truth . . .

Nidhi Upadhyay's "That Night" (Penguin) is a dark, twisted tale of friendship and betrayal that draws you in and confounds you at every turn.

The multiracial protagonist, the atmospheric settings of the haunted locations and the twist ending makes this book unputdownable. The story is a perfect read for fans of "In a Dark, Dark Wood" (Ruth Ware) and "Final Girls" (Riley Sager).

Nidhi Upadhyay is an engineer-turned-headhunter. For years, she spent her days matchmaking senior executives to their dream jobs and her nights reading thrillers, until her husband borderline bullied her into writing one. She lives in Singapore with her doting husband and two exceptionally loving but polar-opposite boys. "That Night" is her debut novel.