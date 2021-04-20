Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor remain one of the most popular and power couple of the industry. From their love story to their larger-than-life luxurious lifestyle, everything grabs headline. While Saif Ali Khan has seen an unprecedented success in the last few years, Kareena Kapoor has always remained one of the most sought after actresses.

It was on Karan Johar's Koffee with Karan that both Saif and Kareena had revealed some naughty details of their married life. When Karan Johar asked Saif Ali Khan whether he was turned on by his ladylove, Saif had said, "Of course, I am. But, at night, normally what I see is not what you see or anyone else sees." When Karan Johar prodded him further, Saif revealed that Kareena is at her dorky best when she's at home. "Imagine some striped pajamas that kind of finish here (pointing to the knees) and an old t-shirt and a ponytail. And still stunning though."

Saif Ali Khan had even revealed that Kareena Kapoor has a habit of smiling and watching herself smile during crucial moments. Saif said he found it odd and asked her about it. To which, Bebo had said, "So I said 'what are you doing?' and she said, 'people are going to see me smiling, so I just wanted to see..".

And now, after Saif, Kareena Kapoor has also revealed some bedroom secrets. In a new show, on being asked what are the things she takes to bed before she falls asleep, Kareena had a rather quirky reply. She said, "A Wine Bottle, Pajamas, and Saif Ali Khan." She further added, "I think it's the perfect answer, and I am having the hamper."

Kareena Kapoor is all set to be back on the screen with Aamir Khan's Forrest Gump adaptation titled – Laal Singh Chadha.