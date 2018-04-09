Milind Soman and girlfriend Ankita Konwar seem to be in a happy phase in their relationship, given their romantic Instagram posts. Last month, the couple celebrated their fourth anniversary of dating and now it looks like they have finally got engaged.

Konwar, 23, took to her Instagram Saturday (April 7) and posted a picture where she was holding hands with Soman, 52, and flaunting a ring (possibly an engagement ring) on her left hand.

Sharing the picture, Konwar wrote, "I don't want to know what it's like to live without you, Don't want to know the other side of a world without you - #ruelle #forever #youandi #mylove (Sic)."

To which Soman quickly replied with a hashtag that says "#everymomentwithyou."

And the first comment which Konwar got on her post was from one of her well-wishers who curiously asked, "You're engaged?".

Instagram users started congratulating the couple for reportedly getting engaged and showered blessings on them. "Showers of blessings to you both..... Milind you're my favorite... So lucky you both," an excited Instagram user commented on the post.

As their fans know how the lovebirds are fitness enthusiasts, one of their well-wishers asked whether they got engaged while running on a marathon.

While others were curious to know whether it was really an engagement ring. "Is that an engagement ring," asked an Instagram user.

Soman and Konwar had been trolled numerous times, but they have never shied away from sharing the happy moments together on social media platforms.

As per the reports, Ankita Konwar aka Sunkusmita has been working with Air Asia as a cabin crew executive since 2013. She hails from Guwahati, Assam and is also a marathon enthusiast like Soman.