Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's latest pictures have netizens asking if she is pregnant. Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan and Aaradhya recently met Sarath Kumar and his family. The trio was seen bonding with Tamil actor Sarath Kumar and his family. The families apparently met in Puducherry. Sarath and Aishwarya would be seen together in Mani Ratnam's next. The pictures went viral as soon as they were shared.

It was Sarath Kumar's daughter, actor Varalaxmi Sarathkumar who shared the pictures. While Aishwarya looked enchanting in an all black ensemble, Abhishek looked cool in his white attire. Aaradhya looked like a doll, but a really tall one. Varalaxmi wrote a long post sharing how humble the three were despite their family lineage. She also hailed them for their humility.

Varalaxmi in awe

"Met 3 of the warmest and most humble people last night.. none other than the gorgeous @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb the handsome hunk @bachchan and their sweetest daughter #aaradhyabachchan Despite the families and lineage that they hail from, their humility and warmth was so amazing, I was just overwhelmed with their love.!!! It was so sweet of you to meet us and spend time with us.. may god shower all his blessings on your family.!!! Thank you daddy for making this happen @r_sarath_kumar I think @poojasarathkumar is still recovering from the shock.!!! Hahah #fangirl."

Netizens' fantasy goes wild

While we were bowled over by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's simple but stunning look, a few netizens felt that maybe the actress was expecting. "Is that a baby bump", asked one user. "She looks pregnant", said another. "Could be the pregnancy glow" opined one user. "Another Bachchan on the way," remarked another.

This is not the first time that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been subjected to such body scrutiny. And while it could be the camera angle, the cloth fitting, or a simple bloating; we should give the couple some space.