After seeing Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, fans of Marvel Cinematic Universe were convinced that the mighty Thanos can beat other supervillains or heroes as well. It's been more than a year when we saw his defeat at the hands of Avengers, but fans are still arguing as to who can beat Thanos from the gaming universe, and one name always pops up -- Kratos from the God of War Universe.

On Twitter, there are several fans who are currently arguing over the fact that between Thanos and Kratos, who will win a fight. Let's get into their individual powers and analyze as to who stands a chance if there would be any sort of crossover (fans sure hope to see one).

Before we dwell on Kratos and Thanos' powers, let's see what social media has to say about it. Check out a few comparisons between them posted by fans on Twitter:

Kratos:

Kratos is one of the most powerful entities in the fiction world. In the video games, he has killed the entire Greek pantheon, resisted the strength of Atlas, beat Zeus to death with his bare hands, and is said to be faster than the speed of light.

At the same time, Kratos is said to have lifted one bridge that weighed over 1 million tons.

Kratos is said to have killed the 3 Sisters of Fates who controlled the Fates of every single living thing and could do whatever they want including time manipulation. It is said that time, space, and fate, does not have any effect on him.

Thanos

In the Marvel comics, Thanos is shown as the evilest, bloodthirsty, and powerful villain in the entire universe. He is said to be obsessed with Goddess Death and has waged genocidal campaigns in an attempt to placate her.

Thanos is said to be an Eternal -- a type of superhuman who, according to the Celestials, was meant to be a protector of Earth. He has incredible psychic abilities as he can sense things several star systems away. Perhaps, his greatest ability is his capacity to rise from the dead.

In one of the earlier comic book editions, Thanos claimed that he can transfer his follower's souls from one body to another and control what form their next life will take after they die.

With the Infinity Gauntlet, he becomes the strongest creature to ever walk in this Universe. With all the six Infinity Stones, he could manipulate reality, change the course of time, and gets so powerful that even Captain Marvel couldn't beat him in Avengers: Endgame. Within a blink of his eyes, he wiped out half the universe -- which surely is a pretty powerful thing do to.

Kratos vs Thanos:

Due to Kratos' immense powers, Thanos' infinity stones won't be able to defeat him. For instance, Kratos' Shield is much stronger than Vibranium or any metal from Marvel-verse, meaning Thanos' Power Stone is not going to work on him.

As mentioned above, Kratos can control time, so Thanos' Time Stone would simply be useless in front of him.

There are other several similarities and differences between both Kratos and Thanos, but from an eagle eye point of view, Thanos might be the mighty God of Marvel universe with the Infinity Gauntlet, but Kratos does have some God-like Artifacts that could protect him from the stones, making Thanos vulnerable.