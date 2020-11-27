It's Thanksgiving. Time to be grateful. Even for the year 2020. If nothing else than at least for the fact that it's coming to an end.

Despite 2020 being the year it was, people are being what they should ideally be all the time; grateful. Netizens are doing what they should usually do all year round; spread hope and not troll. And it was a rather thought-provoking post that gave the day its due, against the backdrop of the pandemic. "Come to think of it, now is the best time to be grateful." Just think of it.

Somewhere between sarcasm and hope



Be it a crisis, be it hope, there's not a thing that sarcasm doesn't deal in. A user posted, "I'm thankful that 80 million is larger than 73 million." On a similar note, someone else was grateful that, "306 is larger than 232."

But on a serious and much more meaningful note, a user wrote, "There's always something to be grateful for. For those who battled it, for those didn't get it, for many of those who'll never get it. For the vaccine that's coming up, for the year that's coming to an end."

There are those that are always grateful for the right bottom lines on the balance sheet, for the clients, for the patrons and for the associates. Then there are those that really inhaled & exhaled gratitude for hope, life, food, friends, family, even for Facetime that kept them connected.

I’m thankful for the frontline workers and their sacrifices, so the least I can do is not attend any large gatherings today. Please stay safe. Happy Thanksgiving. — Scott Dworkin (@funder) November 26, 2020

So much to be grateful for

The rich and not-so-rich, the famous and uber-famous joined in. Did you say, they have a lot more to be grateful for? If they have more family, friends, food, health and hope, then yes.

Justin Bieber kept it simple and striking with, "Thankful. Grateful, Blessed." Blake Shelton, resonated with a million with his post, "What a year we've all had, but there is still plenty to be thankful for. Happy Thanksgiving y'all!"

NFL Network Scott Hansen also posted, "Even when it's hard...circumstances are difficult...and it doesn't "feel" like it. Hope you have a happy Thanksgiving."

The most poignant of the post comes from celebrity fitness instructor Amanda Kloots, who lost her husband Nick Cordero to Covid-19, this year, "Hooray for surprises. Hooray for the holidays! Hooray for the family. Anna was able to safely fly back to be with us this Thanksgiving, and it is the best surprise ever," she wrote on her Instagram post.

In an ideal world, it shouldn't take a certain day to remind one to be grateful. But thank God, at least there's a day designated for that.