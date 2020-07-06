In a sad turn of events, Broadway actor, Nick Cordero passed away due to complications arising out of Covid-19. The 41-year-old actor was battling the disease from the past 3 months.

Nick Cordero who had starred in popular musicals like A Bronx Tale, Bullets Over Broadway, and Waitress battled with the illness for 90 days before saying a final goodbye to his fans and wife forever.

On March 30, Cordero was admitted to hospital

Cordero was admitted to the hospital back on March 30. Since then, the actor had suffered a series of mini heart attacks. He was given a temporary pacemaker implant and had suffered from blood clots and sepsis infections. Because of the blood clots, the actor's right leg had also been amputated. He had been on a ventilator for some time and doctors were exploring the possibility of a double lung transplant.

Amanda Kloots, Cordero's wife took to her Instagram to share the heartbreaking news of her husband's demise. Amanda posted a picture of Cordero along with the caption, "God has another angel in heaven now. My darling husband passed away this morning. He was surrounded in love by his family, singing and praying as he gently left this earth."

Amanda Kloots Instagram

Amanda had earlier revealed that she was sharing videos of their one-year-old son with the actor every day to lift up his spirits. She had also encouraged fans to send videos that she intended to share with Cordero. The family had even set up a Go Fund Me page for the expenses on his treatment. They were able to raise $600,000.

Many actors have offered their condolences on hearing the news, including Cordero's close friend and actor, Zach Braff, who wrote, "I can honestly tell you I have never met a kinder human being. Don't believe that covid only claims the elderly and infirm."