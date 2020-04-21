With COVID-19 creating havoc in the world, now the virus has affected a celebrity in a bizarre and shocking manner. The Broadway star Nick Cordero's leg was amputated following complications related to coronavirus, according to reports.

The Canadian actor who married former dancer Amanda Kloots and has a 10-month-old son, amputated his right leg reportedly due to blood clotting in the limb after infection due to COVID-19.

Cordero hospitalized

Cordero spent more than two weeks sedated in the hospital's intensive care unit and was helped in his respiration. His wife Kloots has been posting about Cordero's health on Instagram and asked fans friends to pray for her husband.

"I got a phone call from the hospital saying that Nick made it out of surgery alive and he is headed to his room to rest and recover! AMEN! He is hearing us!!! He is hearing the support, the love and your voices everyday. I just know it." Kloots said.

"We Will dance again"

In another Instagram post, Koots posted a dance video of her and Cordero with a powerful caption. "Part of our wedding dance ❤️ that our friends @swaywithmeny choreographed for us. I love dancing with you @nickcordero1 and we WILL dance again!"

Cordero along with his family had moved to California for 'Rock of Ages', musical show.

In 2014 he featured on Broadway in the character of Cheech in the musical 'Bullets Over Broadway' for which he was nominated for the Tony Award for Best Featured Actor in a Musical.