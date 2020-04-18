Facebook-owned Instagram is reportedly testing a button that would allow its users to upload their finished live streams directly to IGTV. With that button, one can also choose to share a preview of their video to their feed and profile. Comments and question stickers will not carry over to IGTV, The Verge has reported.

Instagram launched Live feature back in 2016. The company says Live usage is up over 70 percent in the US. With the new feature that allows live videos to go on IGTV, which is a standalone video application by Instagram for Android and iOS smartphones, the numbers are only going to go up.

Other new changes

To make Live more user friendly, Instagram has also made live streams viewable on the web so that one can watch homebound celebrities from the comfort of a large screen. The mobile Instagram Live experience has comments scrolling up through a transparent window at the bottom of the video.

However, the new feature does not allow users to begin a broadcast from their laptop, it still needs to broadcast from the iPhone or Android app.

Instagram recently rolled out a feature where people can send direct messages from their web browsers globally. The photo-sharing service has been testing web DMs with a small group of users since January this year.

