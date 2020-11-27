On Thanksgiving 2020, Friends TV alum Matthew Perry surprised his millions of fans by announcing his engagement to his longtime girlfriend, Molly Hurwitz.

The 51-year-old revealed via his Instagram handle that he proposed to his 29-year-old girlfriend Molly Hurtwiz and wrote that "Luckily, I happened to be dating the greatest woman on the face of the planet at this time."

Molly Hurwitz is a well-known literary agent. She confirmed her relationship with 17 Again movie star earlier this year with a sweet Valentine's Day message that also managed to poke fun at the star about his debut on Instagram around that time.

"Second year being my valentine, but his first as an Instagram influencer," she wrote on her private Instagram account. "HVD to my favourite."

People revealed that Matthew Perry and Molly Hurtwiz are dating each other since 2018 and are most likely to have a wedding somewhere in 2021.

Matthew Perry's previous relationships:

Matthew had been in several noted relationships in the past. Back when he was filming the Friends TV show, he dated Yasmine Bleth and Julia Roberts. Then from 2006 to 2012, he was involved with Lizzy Caplan.

Matthew Perry's Friends reunion:

Along with Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, and others, Matthew Perry was set to star in HBO Max's Friends reunion, which has been sidelined by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the first week of November, Matthew Perry tweeted that "Friends reunion being rescheduled for the beginning of March. Looks like we have a busy year coming up. And that's the way. I like it!"

Even Cox shared similar enthusiasm in February and explained during her Hiking With Kevin that they are going to have the best time as "We really haven't all done that and actually sat there and talked about and reminisced about this incredible experience that we had. ... It's going to be fantastic."

Friends TV series' co-creator Marta Kauffman said in June that "We are hoping to be able to shoot in August if all is well and there is no early second wave and the studio is open."