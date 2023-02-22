Urfi Javed's latest social media post has sent everyone into a state of tizzy. Urfi, who otherwise claims that she is allergic to clothes, surprised everyone by flaunting her curves in a gorgeous saree. Javed shared a picture in an Abu Jani – Sandeep Khosla saree who have called her 'the one that shines'. And the internet now has mixed reactions about the whole thing. Take a look.

Urfi radiated glow in a crystal and sequined saree. "Love her or hate her, you cannot ignore her. Uorfi Javed radiates pure panache in a hand embroidered silk tulle saree. Sparkling with crystals and sequins in silver and gold, her intricate garment is from the all new 'Dazzle Collection'. By dressing Uorfi, Abu Sandeep represent her essence as an individual - one that continues to shine no matter what. @urf7i," the ace designer duo's social media page wrote while sharing her pictures.

Mixed reactions

"This is not about hate but when you live in a cultured society you must take care of the feelings who are around you, everyone wears clothes of their own choices and thats okay on all terms but people like Urfi are beyond those limits, they are promoting vulgarity among youth and thats questionable, a country like India gives you freedom in every way unlike many countries where there are strict rules in everything. So please don't promote these things. You are free to do anything you wish but don't hurt the dignified culture of s country," one user wrote.

"No love. No hate. Just not at all important. We can ignore. Just stop spamming our feed with her pictures," another user wrote. "I hope she understands that wearing clothes can also make u a star or more popular rather than showing nudity on roads...same goes for a man..!!," a netizen commented. "Thought she is allergic to clothes," another netizen commented.

"She's one brave girl who wears whatever she wants and ignore the negative abusive comments. I think she is a strong woman and if she was living in Europe or North America even in the Spanish speaking countries her clothing choices would be very acceptable. Hopefully a modeling house outside of Indian would see her potential and bravery and hire her to model. Good job of this popular Indian designer to showcase her. Let the girl enjoy her life. Life is too short to be so stuck in old ways," one more person wrote in her support.