In its series of Doodle, Google continues to thank those sections of workers for their relentless and selfless work dedicated to saving the world from the chains of the novel coronavirus. The Doodle series takes a moment to thank and appreciate the work of medical staff and other people working across different sectors for their unremitting service amid the pandemic.

The doodle shows a heart coming out from the letter G that flies and goes towards the E in the word Google.

Thnak you, food makers!

In the doodle for April 16, Thursday, Google features its doodle engaged in cooking food. As 'G' pops out its token of love and gratitude, 'e', busy, the chef, is seen happily receiving it on the other end.

"To all food service workers, thank you," is the message that is displayed on the Google doodle as you hover over it.

Through its series of doodles, Google has been taking every new day to express the heartfelt gratitude that the whole world owes to those heroes across different sectors, who work day and night for a safe and sound world.

The series has already offered thanks to the medical personnel, emergency workers, scientists, custodians, farmers, grocery store employees and public transportation drivers