It's been a month since Bigg Boss 16 began, and with each passing day, viewers are witnessing fights, friendships, love stories, controversies, eviction and much more. This weekend was rather different not just because of the regular eviction that happens but because host Salman Khan wasn't there to host the show as he is reportedly down with dengue. To make up for his absence, Karan Johar stepped in this weekend.

Former Miss India runner-up Manya Singh evicted from the house after a fight with co-contestant Soundarya Sharma

Until now, the show has witnessed two eliminations. Last week, Sreejita De was eliminated from the house. And on Monday night, Miss India runner-up, Manya Singh was evicted from the house.

Things between Manya Singh and Soundarya Sharma entered into a verbal spat after the former Miss India runner-up Manya passed comments on Soundarya's character.

Manya Singh hui hai ghar se beghar.



Dekhiye #BiggBoss16 Mon-Fri raat 10 baje aur Sat-Sun raat 9.30 baje, sirf #Colors par.

Anytime on @justvoot

Gauahar Khan slams Manya Singh for using her title in the house.

She wrote "Miss India should sign a contract with their future contestants to never use their title as something to talk with pride in reality shows where they actually project themselves as such negative , low thinking individuals. It insults the title. From day one Manya using her title. As something that makes her a higher being in existence in comparison to another, and actually completely behaving the exact opposite in every argument is disgusting. As a former miss India I take offence. Really badly behaved, high headed n so low on her behaviour."

Miss india should sign a contract with their future contestants to never use their title as something to talk with pride in reality shows where they actually project themselves as such negative , low thinking individuals. It insults the title . From day one Manya using her title — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) October 23, 2022

I’m very confused , Gautam explaining to someone who he likes about his preference is chauvinism and Manya completely character assassinating Soundarya is used as evidence to prove the same . I’m soooooooo confused . Completely disagree with what happened today . — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) October 23, 2022

Fans are also irked with Manya's behaviour for using her Miss India title repeatedly and for mocking other contestants.

A user wrote, "Speak for yourself b!tch you're j frustrated that you're fail to create a love angle w gautam. i'm fuckin surprised how's she even became miss india runner up like she always put another girl down j to be clear w her baseless opinions."

#ManyaSingh was an insult to India and the miss india Pageant. Runner up my ? #BiggBoss16 — Morningstar (@King98529) October 24, 2022

#ManyaSingh is unbearable?says the same phrases in every convo, runner up hoke bhi alwz "miss India" title ko hatiyar banana..sachme ab Kuch neya kar?‍? never liked #SoundaryaSharma , bt isne boht acchese aukat dikha dia iss Pagal ladki ko? & the graduation taunt was best?? pic.twitter.com/hGiub2kdEW — ♕︎????♕︎ (@sara_supremacy) October 23, 2022

Meanwhile, along with Manya, Sumbul Touqeer and Shalin Bhanot were also nominated. However, Manya lost out owing to a lack of support and low votes.

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Choudhary, Abdu Rozik, Manya Singh, Gautam Vig, Archana Gautam, Tina Datta, Sreejitaa Dee, Mc Stan, Shiv Thakare, Sajid Khan, Shalin Bhanot and Gori Nagori are the participants of the show.