Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar's Ram Setu and Ajay Devgn's Thank God were released on Tuesday, October 25, 2022. As it's Diwali week, cine-goers have two films to watch with their family and friends. The coming week promises some amazing Bollywood content with wholesome entertainment and drama.

And the ones who have watched the film have taken to Twitter to share the first review. Netizens have flocked to Twitter and have already given their take on Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Nushrratt Bharuccha's action adventure. Some have heaped praise for the storyline and VFX. While many were of the view that its a feature-length WhatsApp forward with VFX

Is Akshay Kumar starrer a Diwali bonanza or a lacklustre drama that fails to hook the audience?

A user wrote, "#RamSetu review - I watched ram setu and this movie is not just good but also show our indian history related to ram setu bridge ...movie direction is good but VFX is laggy and movie story and bgm is ...starcast is brilliant... This time Jacqueline did good job."

Another one commented, "#RamSetu Review: Terrific Movie. Engaging & Gripping pacey thriller laced with the flavor of faith & science.. Got every content to be a good family entertainer & emotions, adventure & history theme which connects well. #AkshayKumar Fantastic Performance."

The third one mentioned, "One word Review #RamSetu AN ADVENTUROUS RELIGIOUS RIDE Best DIWALI Gift for Movie Lover after Long Time Superb Visual Effect and VFX #AkshayKumar still the Show Direction was Mind-Blowing, Supporting Actor Guy was Hilarious Hold your Breath you will not Disappoint 4 Sure."

Inspired by mythological events, the film is directed by Abhishek Sharma of Parmanu and Tere Bin Laden fame. Produced by Vikram Malhotra, Ram Setu deals with India's cultural hegemony, history, and religious heritage.

"#RamSetu = All that glitters is not gold ! #AkshayKumar need Rest from movies !", wrote another.

Take a look at the Tweets below:

RamSetu review-

First half- brilliant ?

Second half- Good

Overall 3.75/5

Need more exploration but ok ?

Climax is bawal??

Screenplay decent to good

Acting apart from akki and all are just avg..

Akki ending speech is highlight..

Continuous whistles while watching..

Ocp- 50% pic.twitter.com/oYYmwGlw8a — Allu arjun DHFC RAJASTHAN (@AAdhfcrajasthan) October 25, 2022

#RamSetu Review:



Terrific & Engaging ?#AkshayKumar was good ?



Other Cast, especially @ActorSatyaDev hold the film together ?



Music & BGM is Superb ?



VFX looks patchy at places but Decent ✌️



Rating: ⭐⭐⭐?/5#RamSetuReview #Bollywood #nushratbharucha pic.twitter.com/WwN46CcXeX — Kumar Swayam (@KumarSwayam3) October 25, 2022

REVIEW:#RamSetu is the weakest Diwali release ever. Poor VFX, bad editing, Avg acting, Hollywood inspired screenplay & execution lead to dull entertainment and sheer waste of money.

Music is another let down.

What truly stands out is action.

ONE TIME WATCH#RamSetuReview

⭐️⭐️½ — Review Junkie (@jagatjoon12) October 25, 2022

Just watched #RamSetu and have to say, what a movie!

Amazing direction and narration, and climax courtroom scene??#AkshayKumar brilliant as always but its #SatyadevKancharana who steals the show.



Dont fall for the fake reviews, watch in theatres.



Rating 4/5@ActorSatyaDev pic.twitter.com/ylcmK4jZOS — Harrish | Film lover (@Harrishspeaks) October 25, 2022

As of now, Public feedback and review for #RamSetu is better than #Brahmastra while #AkshayKumar is getting appreciated for his dashing looks, inspirational acting and superb script selection. pic.twitter.com/5gGTSfudmy — Nitesh Naveen (@NiteshNaveenAus) October 25, 2022

This Janaab who gave fake reviews and spoke rubbish about #RamSetu and #AkshayKumar is now absconding. Police has issued a warrant against him and will try to find who is he and in which village in Pakistan he tweets from. https://t.co/HfKNxsIcMk — Nitesh Naveen (@NiteshNaveenAus) October 25, 2022

#RamSetu Interval: It reminds me of Karthikeya 2 movie,

Awesome in Storytelling/Screen Play but Poor VFX & illogical Action Scene.A great Cameo by Satya Dev.complete Movie ka conclusion intervel k bohot pehele Pata chal gaya hai, Still excited for exploring History of Lord Ram pic.twitter.com/BnWuHIOywK — Abhishek Ashok Chauvan (@AbhiKaReview) October 25, 2022

Attention akkians :-



Youtuber Amir Ansari is spreading negative reviews of ramsetu film

Please do mass report on his channel

Isko ab sabak sikhana jaruri hai #RamSetu #AkshayKumar? #RamSetuWaliDiwali — Rahul Bhatia ? (@imrahulbhatia) October 25, 2022

Either it's #GodFather in Telugu

Or it's #Ramsetu in Hindi@ActorSatyaDev never disappoints ??



Performance adharagodthaadu ??

Very Talented actor. pic.twitter.com/2qDr0hjdlR — Uday Kumar ? (@UdayKum69157410) October 25, 2022

Meanwhile, before Ram Setu and Thank God Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn's films clashed at the box office. Movies such as Angaaray and Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha, Action Replayy and Golmaal3, Blue and All The Best also saw similar clashes.

Akshay Kumar opens up on the clash between Ajay Devgn's Thank God and his film Ram Setu

However, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Akshay Kumar said, "There is no clash. Let's not refer to it as that. They are two films, with different appeals, releasing on the same day. It's happened in the past and it will happen in the future. Fans will choose to watch the one that appeals to them the most or better still, watch both. The main objective is for our fans to enjoy the festival at the movies with friends and family."

