Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar's Ram Setu and Ajay Devgn's Thank God were released on Tuesday, October 25, 2022. As it's Diwali week, cine-goers have two films to watch with their family and friends. The coming week promises some amazing Bollywood content with wholesome entertainment and drama.

And the ones who have watched the film have taken to Twitter to share the first review. Netizens have flocked to Twitter and have already given their take on Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Nushrratt Bharuccha's action adventure. Some have heaped praise for the storyline and VFX. While many were of the view that its a feature-length WhatsApp forward with VFX

Ram setu review

Is Akshay Kumar starrer a Diwali bonanza or a lacklustre drama that fails to hook the audience?

A user wrote, "#RamSetu review - I watched ram setu and this movie is not just good but also show our indian history related to ram setu bridge ...movie direction is good but VFX is laggy and movie story and bgm is ...starcast is brilliant... This time Jacqueline did good job."

Another one commented, "#RamSetu Review: Terrific Movie. Engaging & Gripping pacey thriller laced with the flavor of faith & science.. Got every content to be a good family entertainer & emotions, adventure & history theme which connects well. #AkshayKumar Fantastic Performance."

The third one mentioned, "One word Review #RamSetu AN ADVENTUROUS RELIGIOUS RIDE  Best DIWALI Gift for Movie Lover after Long Time Superb Visual Effect and VFX #AkshayKumar still the Show Direction was Mind-Blowing, Supporting Actor Guy was Hilarious Hold your Breath you will not Disappoint 4 Sure."

Ram setu still

Inspired by mythological events, the film is directed by Abhishek Sharma of Parmanu and Tere Bin Laden fame. Produced by Vikram Malhotra, Ram Setu deals with India's cultural hegemony, history, and religious heritage.

"#RamSetu = All that glitters is not gold ! #AkshayKumar need Rest from movies !", wrote another.

KRk reviews

Take a look at the Tweets below:

Meanwhile, before Ram Setu and Thank God Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn's films clashed at the box office. Movies such as Angaaray and Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha, Action Replayy and Golmaal3, Blue and All The Best also saw similar clashes.

Akdhay kumar

Akshay Kumar opens up on the clash between Ajay Devgn's Thank God and his film Ram Setu

However, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Akshay Kumar said, "There is no clash. Let's not refer to it as that. They are two films, with different appeals, releasing on the same day. It's happened in the past and it will happen in the future. Fans will choose to watch the one that appeals to them the most or better still, watch both. The main objective is for our fans to enjoy the festival at the movies with friends and family."

Take a look at the trailer of Ram Setu and Thank God 

