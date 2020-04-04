If not for coronavirus lockdown, everything would have been in place and fans of Thalapathy would begin the countdown for the release of Master. The film was initially slated for release on April 10th, but now nobody is sure when it would hit the screens again. Only after lockdown, which is after April 15th, there will be a clarity on many things.

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Master has Vijay Sethupathi as the antagonist, Malavika Mohanan has the leading lady, Andrea Jeremiah, Nassar, Gouri Kishan, Arjun Das, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj and others in key roles.

Meanwhile, fans of Thalapathy, Vijay Sethupathi and Master, have a few things to have some fun While one is the recently unveiled single from the film featuring the 96 actors, and the second one is the ID Card of Thalapathy from the film.

Through this card, it is revealed that Vijay will be seen playing a dean. Going by the photo of the ID card, that is doing rounds on the internet, it is evident that he plays John Durairaj aka JD, Dean of Students' Association at St Jeffrey's College of Arts and Science.

Master inspired by a Korean film?

With a lot under the wraps, the story of the film has been kept tightly hidden. But still, it is rumoured that Master has been inspired by a Korean movie, which is titled Silenced. However, reports claim that the source has rubbished the news and said the Vijay-starrer is an original film.

Bigil has been a huge hit. Now expectations on this film are higher than Bigil. Malavika Mohanan looks amazing. Many are waiting to know what something so bad has happened, that Vijay Sethupathi and Thalapathy Vijay turn enemies in the film.

Extensively shot in Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai and Shimoga, Master has music by Anirudh Ravichander. Jukebox has already been a huge hit now and a few songs have already become chartbusters.