Thalapathy Vijay's son Jason Sanjay is preparing to make his debut as a director in Tamil cinema. The film will be produced by Lyca Productions. According to a report by Let's Cinema the lead role in this film might be played by Sundeep Kishan though an official announcement is still awaited.

Jason Sanjay's directorial debut is expected to be a sports action movie and production is expected to begin soon. However, the filmmakers have not yet provided any formal confirmation of the film's plot or cast details.

Jason who studied filmmaking at Toronto Film School also holds a BA (Hons) degree in screenwriting from London. He has already made a few short films that are available on YouTube showing his skills as a filmmaker. His decision to direct in Tamil cinema follows in the footsteps of his grandfather SA Chandrasekhar who is a well-known director. The news of his debut film was officially shared by the producers on their social media pages expressing excitement for the young filmmaker to carry on his family's legacy.

Sundeep Kishan rumored to be in the lead role recently gained attention for his performance in the film Raayan where he starred alongside Dhanush. He played the role of Dhanush's younger brother in the action-packed film. It will be interesting to see if Sundeep will be a part of Jason Sanjay's upcoming project.

On the work front Thalapathy Vijay was last seen in The Greatest Of All Time (The GOAT) directed by Venkat Prabhu. The movie centers around MS Gandhi who is a field agent and spy dealing with a past adversary. Vijay plays both father and son in this action-packed film which also stars Prashanth, Prabhu Deva, Mohan, Ajmal Ameer, Jayaram, Sneha, Laila and Meenakshi Chaudhary in significant roles. Released on September 5 2024 this film is performing well at the box office despite receiving mixed reviews from critics.