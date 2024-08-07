Recently, the Nadigar Sangam criticized the Tamil Film Producers Council (TFPC) for banning actor Dhanush, alleging that he failed to attend shoots despite taking advance payments. In response, TFPC accused Nadigar Sangam of spreading false information.

According to a statement issued by the TFPC on August 1 they had informed the Nadigar Sangam a year ago about five leading actors whose unavailability was causing significant issues for producers. The TFPC stated, "When the Nadigar Sangam couldn't provide a concrete solution we decided to go public to protect our interests."

For context, the TFPC recently held a meeting in Chennai where they discussed pausing all film-related activities until November 1 to clear backlogs of films in various stages of production. During this meeting, the Council highlighted Dhanush's alleged misconduct and advised filmmakers to consult them before casting him. They also issued a warning against him.

As reported by News18, TFPC stated, "Since Dhanush has received advance payments from several producers they are requested to consult the Tamil Film Producers Association before starting new projects with him."

Following this controversy the Nadigar Sangam led by Nasser, Vishal and Karthi, expressed support for Dhanush. Their statement read "We want to clarify that no formal complaint has been lodged against Mr. Dhanush by the Tamil Film Producers and there are no pending complaints against him."

In 2023 Dhanush was accused by Sri Thenandal Films of not showing up for a shoot after receiving an advance payment. On the professional front, Dhanush will be seen in the upcoming film "Kubera" alongside Rashmika Mandanna and Nagarjuna. Directed by Sekhar Kammula, the film is reportedly set in Dharavi, Mumbai and features Dhanush as a homeless man who rises to become a mafia boss.

Additionally, Dhanush will star in a biopic about veteran music composer Ilaiyaraaja, directed by Arun Matheswaran and produced by Connekkt Media, PK Prime Production and Mercuri Movies.