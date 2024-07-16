Dhanush is one of the most multi-talented personalities in the Indian cinema industry, as he has proved his mettle in various areas of filmmaking including direction, singing, and acting.

And now, the trailer of Dhanush's second directorial venture Raayan has been released on YouTube on the official channel of Sun TV.

The trailer soon went viral and it has garnered over 680,000 views within one hour of its release.

Dhanush excels in the trailer

One of the main highlight of the trailer is the brilliant performance of Dhanush. The actor shoulders the trailer in his shoulders with his sharp looks and aura.

The trailer indicates that the movie will be a complete action thriller set in the background of a village.

The trailer also gives a glimpse to the characters played by Prakash Raj, SJ Suryah and Kalidas Jayaram. SJ Suryah, as always seems menacing, while the clip indicates that Kalidas is playing the role of Dhanush's aide in the film.

Moreover, the one-minute and 49-second clip indicates that the film will offer a complete blood bath experience to the audience. The film will be surely raw, and it will feature several action scenes featuring the lead actors.

Additionally, the film is one of the most expensive films in the career of Dhanush, and it is being made with a mammoth budget of Rs.100 crores.

AR Rahman's scintillating background score

Another prime attraction of this trailer is the magical and intense music composed by AR Rahman, as it played a crucial role in elevating the overall mood of the clip.

The cinematography by Om Prakash also seems brilliant, while the color grading adopted by the makers is top notch.

Raayan is produced by Kalanithi Maran in the banner of Sun Pictures.

Also, the 50th film in the career of Dhanush, Raayan is expected to hit the theaters on July 26, 2024.

Dhanush had made his directorial debut in 2017 with the Pa Pandi. Starring Raj Kiran and Revathi in the lead roles, the film was just an average grosser at the box-office.