Pan India star Dhanush has time and again proved his mettle as a powerful performer, especially in the South Indian film industry. He was also seen in Raanjhanaa alongside Sonam Kapoor. The four-time National Award-winning actor is gearing up for his upcoming film Captain Miller and was spotted at the Mumbai airport in an altogether different look. His new rugged look for his upcoming film has shaken the fans.

Dhanush looked unrecognizable in the fully grown beard look and long tresses, which was identical to the recently released poster where he was seen in a man-bun.

Several paparazzi accounts shared the new look of Dhanush. In the clip shared on social media, Dhanush was seen walking at the airport in a maroon sweatshirt paired with black joggers and sunglasses.

Needless to say, netizens had mixed reactions to his new look.

A user said, "Gosh he seems unrecognisable."

Another wrote, "Baba Ramdev Pro."

The third one said, "I think ...Baba Ramdev ka biopic banne wala he..." (Baba Ramdev's biopic in the maing?)

The fourth one averred, "How did people recognize him in his new avatar ....? He is completely unrecognizable."

Professional front

The Arun Mathsewaran directorial, Captain Miller is set to be a period drama revolving around the Madras Presidency of the 1930s and 1940s. The film will also feature Priyanka Mohan, Sundeep Kishan, Nivedithaa Sathish, and Daniel Balaji in pivotal roles. Captain Miller is slated to release this year.

Other than Captain Miller, Dhanush also has a directorial venture tentatively titled D50, which will also have the lead role.

He will also be returning as Avik San (Lone Wolf) in the sequel of the Russo Brothers' The Gray Man.

Dhanush was also seen in Vaathi, which collected over Rs 100 crore at the box office.

Dhanush was last seen in the film 'Sir', which was released in theatres early this year. It is an action drama directed by Venky Atluri. The leading roles in the film are played by Dhanush, Samyuktha Menon, Sai Kumar, and Tanikella Bharani, among many others.