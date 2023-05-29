Bold and beautiful model-actor Heidi Klum is known for her racy and eye-catching sartorial choices. Her social media is filled with glamorous photos and videos. The actress made head truing appearance at Cannes where she opted for a thigh-high slit yellow grown, which had a diamond-shaped cutout. The model received accolades for her bold and sexy outfit.

Here's what she wore at Cannes

The actor also had a near wardrobe malfunction but she tackled it with panache.

Apart from slaying and shining in a yellow outfit, the actress looked stunning in a mint Georges Hobeika gown adorned with feathers and a floor-length cape attachment.

Take a look

However, after her Cannes after-party and red carpet looks, she went for a holiday and gave her fans a sneak peek into her beachy getaway.

Heidi Klum went topless as she was vacationing and got cheeky on Instagram. She shared a photo of herself wearing only a thong bikini bottom flaunting her butt.

"Cap d'Antibes ❤️ ," "the actress captioned the pic that saw her turning around coyly to the camera while holding a white rose.

A reel shared by Heidi Klum shows her adjusting her hair before getting off the lounge chair and walking away from the camera. The model makes sure her followers focus on her cheeky a*s by touching them.

Looks like she is ageing backwards.

The supermodel – who will be celebrating her 50th birthday on June 1, has often shared titillating pictures on her social media.

Take a look at her racy pictures that will leave you asking for more.