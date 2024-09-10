Thalapathy Vijay's recent flick The Greatest Of All Time (GOAT) has generated a lot of excitement among fans, especially since it's one of Thalapathy Vijay's last films before he shifts focus to a political career. However, what's interesting is that Vijay was not the first actor considered for the lead role.

The recent report states that the father-and-son duo in the film directed by Venkat Prabhu was originally to be Rajinikanth and Dhanush, respectively. But this idea changed when Venkat Prabhu found out about de-ageing movies and how effective it was to have one actor play both the father's and the son's character.

Taking that into consideration Thalapathy Vijay was cast as both the father of Gandhi and the son Jeevan. This change in casting necessitated certain changes in the plot of the movie to accommodate the dual roles played by Vijay.

The trailer already depicted Vijay in both characters and lots of action and stunts were expected.

In an interview, Venkat Prabhu shared some insights into what audiences can expect from The Greatest Of All Time. He teased that the film will be filled with unpredictable twists and turns, making it impossible for viewers to guess the next scene. Prabhu compared the movie's unpredictable nature to his earlier film Mankatha but said this one is even more intense. Additionally, Venkat Prabhu mentioned that the film's genre is clearly hinted at in the trailer but so far no one from the audience has guessed it correctly.

Aside from Thalapathy Vijay, The Greatest Of All Time features an impressive cast, including Prabhu Deva, Prashanth, Ajmal Ameer, Mohan, Jayaram and Meenakshi Chaudhary in significant roles.

The film was released on September 5, 2024, and has failed to impress the audience. Expectations on the film were high but it did not live up to those.