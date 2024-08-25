The latest update on the progress of the forthcoming Lokesh Kanagaraj's film Coolie which stars Rajnikanth is about Upendra Rao, a Kannada actor, who has officially joined the movie to add more star power to it.

At first, Upendra disclosed this information through an Instagram post, featuring him and Rajinikanth. Nevertheless, it was strange that the post disappeared subsequently thus causing people to wonder about what role he could play in the movie.

However, instead of fading away after this delete buzz over Upendra's presence has only intensified as fans speculate about his possible role, with some whispers suggesting that he could be acting as the main villain. The makers have shared an official poster as an announcement of welcoming Upendra on board for the film. Expectations for Coolie are high already, especially after Lokesh Kanagaraj shared the teaser of the film with Anirudh's BGM making all the noise for the film.

Upendra is someone who does not need an introduction among the Tamil aduiences. He made his debut in Tamil movies in 2008 through Vishal starrer Sathyam and he is now making a comeback into Tamil cinema via Coolie.

As with Upendra, the film also boasts an ensemble cast comprising Shruti Haasan and Sathyaraj in pivotal roles. The excitement around the film Coolie continues to build as the filming progresses. Upendra's previous outing was a period action film called Kabzaa in which he played the lead role. Directed by R.Chandru, the movie had an ensemble cast including Shiva Rajkumar, Kiccha Sudeepa and Shriya Saran.

On the other hand, Rajinikanth is busy with Vettaiyan directed by TG Gnanavel which is slated for release on October 10th.