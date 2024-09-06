With record-breaking ticket sales and massive anticipation for its box office numbers, Thalapathy Vijay's highly anticipated film GOAT (Greatest of All Time) hit theatres on September 5, 2024, and has been creating waves in the entertainment industry. From the day since its launch, the film was expected to be a blockbuster hit, reinforcing the actor's dominance in Tamil cinema.

Directed by Venkat Prabhu, the film has seen an overwhelming response, with bookings surpassing Rs 50 crore and expectations of reaching Rs 100 crore on its opening day. The film, which is one of Vijay's costliest projects with a reported budget of Rs 400 crore, opened across 700 theatres in Tamil Nadu and has drawn huge crowds globally.

In GOAT, Vijay takes on dual roles as a father and son, a narrative that has caught the attention of his massive fanbase. The film also features an exciting cameo from cricket legend MS Dhoni, adding to the high excitement. The collaboration of these two icons on-screen for the first time has created a buzz, with fans celebrating their appearance together.

The movie's release was met with celebrations across theatres in Tamil Nadu, with fans lining up for tickets and bursting crackers in Madurai. Directed by Venkat Prabhu and produced by AGS Entertainment, GOAT has set high expectations, especially given its stellar star cast, including Prashanth, Prabhu Deva, Sneha, and Meenakshi Chaudhary, adding to the star power of the film.

On its first day, the film made an impressive mark at the box office, raking in ₹43 crore domestically. The majority of these earnings came from the Tamil version, which brought in ₹38.3 crores, while the Telugu and Hindi versions contributed ₹3 crores and ₹1.7 crores respectively. Internationally, the film surpassed ₹100 crore in gross collections, adding to its phenomenal worldwide success.

While the movie has been received with enthusiasm from fans, particularly for Vijay's dual role as a father and son, critics offered mixed reviews. Some praised his performance and the film's action sequences, while others found the second half of the movie to be predictable. Despite the success, the film's opening day earnings fell short of his previous blockbuster Leo, which had set a much higher benchmark bringing in disappointment for fans. GOAT is reportedly Vijay's last film as he is all set to venture into politics by floating his party.