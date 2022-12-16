Vijay's Varisu is gearing up for a grand release this Pongal. The team is also planning to host grand audio launch events in Chennai and Hyderabad. Thalapathy fans are eagerly awaiting Varisu audio launch but not for the songs. It is a known fact that Vijay gives fierce speeches at his audio launch events. With political rumours right around the corner, fans are already on cloud nine. Interestingly, his last release Beast skipped the audio launch and released the songs directly. Though the teams initially had plans to host a grand event, producers Sun Pictures called it off.

Check out Five Vijay Speeches Hinted At His Political Entry.

There is also a buzz that the Telugu audio launch will have Pawan Kalyan as the chief guest. The event is likely to take place on December 27. Rashmika plays the leading lady in this Vamsi Paidipally directorial. The film also stars Sarathkumar, Prakashraj, and Yogi Babu in prominent roles. Produced jointly by Vamsi Paidipally and Dil Raju's Sri Venkateswara Creations, the film is bilingual in Tamil and Telugu.

There are reports that Vijay will play a dual role and the film will be a big-budget, family entertainer with sentiment being the highlight. The Thuppakki star plays the role of an Erotomaniac, a rare mental disorder where a person is fixated on the idea that another person is intensely in love with them. The person's delusions are often a celebrity and believe that he/she is communicating with them using secret messages. If reports are true, he will also sport a younger look in the film.

Post-Varisu, Vijay will team up with his Masters director Lokesh Kanagaraj for a gangster saga. The big-budget action flick will be bankrolled by Kamal's Raj Kamal Films International along with Seven Screen Studio. Once again Anirudh will compose music for this commercial potboiler. Vijay is likely to sport a salt-and-pepper look for the film as he will play the role of a gangster in his late 40s. In addition, the film will also have a strong female lead played by Trisha. With the team starting to shoot later this year, there are reports that the film will be a part of the director's cinematic universe which already has Karthy's Kaithi and Kamal Haasan's Vikram.