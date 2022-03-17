Thalapathy fans have been patiently waiting for Beast audio launch—while Anirudh's jazzy numbers are highly awaited another key reason is Vijay's fierce speeches at the audio launches. Initially, the team was planning for a grand audio launch event at a popular engineering college in Chennai. However, now it seems producers Sun Pictures have other plans.

Reportedly, the audio launch event has been called off which means fans will be missing Thalapathy's politically-toned speech. Instead, the team is planning to host a series of pre-release events in Chennai, Hyderabad, Kochi, Bangalore and Mumbai. Vijay and his team will be travelling to all cities to meet his fans.

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the film also stars Pooja Hegde and Selvaraghavan in pivotal roles. The film is scheduled to hit the screens on April 14 clashing with Yash's KGF 2. Tipped to be a gangster drama, music composed by Anirudh is already rocking the charts with Arabic Kuthu in the top spot. The star-cast also includes Prakash Raj, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, Bjorn Surrao, VTV Ganesh, Aparna Das, Shine Tom Chacko, Lilliput Faruqui, Ankur Ajit Vikal and others.

Well, it looks like Vijay fans are likely to miss his speech this time, however, we bring you five speeches of Vijay that hinted at his political ambition:

"Kill them with your success, bury them with your smile"

At Masters audio launch, the actor narrated a small story where he compared human lives with rivers. When a river flows, it gets different types of welcome, positive as well as negative. So let's face negativity with silence. He asked his fans, "Kill the negativity with success and bury it with a smile." He further added, "When we know we are right, silence is the best answer." When the host quipped about what he misses in life from 20 years back, he took a sly dig at the political atmosphere of the state, "peace of mind and the stress-free life without worrying about IT raids." And the fans went crazy!

"Tear my posters but don't touch my fans"

At the Bigil audio launch, Vijay got a little philosophical, "Life is like a football game. We try to score a goal, people try to block us. Sometimes, the ones in our team put the same side goal. No matter what happens, and how tough life becomes, one shouldn't imitate others." Addressing the Subhshree death incident, he said "They have arrested the banner printers rather than the one who kept the banner. That is why we should know how to keep the right person in the right position." And finally, when asked about the problems faced by his film often, he said, "You can tear my banners and posters but don't dare to touch my fans."

"Let's overcome all those forces that pull us down."

At the Mersal audio launch, Vijay advised his fans to ignore criticism and negativity. This was in response to a controversy where his fans verbally accused a lady journalist. "People often ask how do I handle negativity. My answer is simple, just ignore and move ahead. People may keep shouting unwantedly but eventually, get tired and stop. I have experienced this personally. Let us not react to unwanted things. Let's overcome all those forces that pull us down." He further added that life will be boring without criticism. "Let a few dislike us or else life will be very boring."

"If you like our film, do vote."

Sarkar audio launch was one venue where the actor openly flaunted his political ambitions. When asked about whether he would become a real-life chief minister, the actor said, "If I become the Chief Minister, then I won't just act like one, but will do my job with sincerity." Further hinting about a possible political stint, he added, "Usually, Sarkars are formed after winning polls but here we are going to form Sarkar and then contest—I am just talking about the film. If you like our film, do vote."

"I may not be a thyagi, but I am not a drohi"

Vijay's Kaththi faced huge backlash for its association with Lyca Entertainment. There was a rumour stating Lyca is backed up by Sri Lankan President Rajapakshe. Addressing the issue, the actor said, "I am a Tamilian and I work here. I may not be a thyagi but I am not a drohi. People are questioning my silence. I can clarify truths but if I clarify rumours, it will become true.