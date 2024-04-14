After announcing his entry into politics, Vijay revealed that his upcoming movie, following Venkat Prabhu's The G.O.A.T, would be his final one. This caused a frenzy among directors and producers eager to collaborate with the actor. Meanwhile, Vijay demanded a hefty fee of Rs 200 crore for this project, which was approved by Tollywood producer DVV Danayya.

Several directors pitched their scripts to Danayya after signing Vijay. Initially, plans were made to pair Vijay with a renowned Telugu director to tap into both the Tamil star's popularity and the Telugu market. However, this plan fell through. Ultimately, Vijay chose director H Vinoth for the project, but his demand for Rs 250 crore fee didn't sit well with Danayya, who felt Vinoth lacked the necessary cross-language appeal. Consequently, Danayya withdrew from the project.

Now, the reports state that Vijay needs to secure another producer, but finding one willing to meet Vijay's and Vinoth's high fee presents a challenge. Given the film's grand scale and Vijay's insistence on a big-budget production, the total expenditure is estimated to reach nearly 400 crores, making recouping costs a daunting prospect.

Meanwhile, Vijay's highly anticipated film, The Greatest of All Time (GOAT), is set to premiere on September 5, 2024. Produced by AGS Entertainment, the movie boasts an impressive lineup of talent, including Yuvan Shankar Raja for music, Siddhartha Nuni for cinematography, and Venkat Raajen for editing.

Reports indicate that Vijay will portray dual roles, both as hero and villain, in this period science fiction flick. The ensemble cast features Prashanth, Prabhudheva, Sneha, Ajmal Ameer, Vaibhav, Laila, Mohan, Aravind Akash, and Ajay Raj, promising an exciting cinematic experience for fans.