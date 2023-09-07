In the world of Indian cinema, there's a new buzz that has fans excited. The much-anticipated Thalapathy 68, starring Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay and directed by Venkat Prabhu, is making headlines for its casting. The latest speculation is that Bollywood actor Aamir Khan might join the cast. Aishwarya Kalpathi, one of the film's producers, recently posted a photo of her meeting with Aamir Khan, sparking rumours of his involvement in the project.

This potential collaboration could mark a significant milestone as Aamir Khan, known for his iconic roles in Hindi cinema, has never appeared in a Tamil film. This move would follow in the footsteps of other Bollywood actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Emraan Hashmi, Arjun Rampal, and Jackie Shroff, who have ventured into South Indian cinema, creating a lot of excitement among movie enthusiasts.

About Thalapathy 68

Besides Aamir Khan, Thalapathy 68 is rumoured to feature Priyanka Arul Mohan as the female lead. Talks are also ongoing with Prabhu Deva, Simran, and other potential cast members. However, the official cast and crew announcement is yet to be made by the filmmakers.

Intriguingly, it's reported that Thalapathy Vijay will play a dual role in the film, portraying both a father and a son who find themselves in a dramatic confrontation. Recently, director Venkat Prabhu and Vijay made a trip to Los Angeles for pre-production work, specifically to finalize a 3D VFX scan for Vijay's character in the movie. While details remain scarce, this development has fans eagerly awaiting further updates on Thalapathy 68.