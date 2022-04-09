Tollywood and Kollywood shares a long bonding. Telugu directors casting Tamil heroes and Tamil stars collaborating with Telugu directors seem to be the latest buzz. One great advantage of inter-language collaboration is the market reach. And of course, Tollywood is the latest hub for big-budget commercial potboilers that are making wonders pan India.

Let's take a look at some of the most exciting Tamil-Telugu pairings.

Thalapathy 66

Vijay is teaming up with award-winning Telugu director Vamsi Paidipally for this commercial potboiler. Rashmika Mandanna, Sarath Kumar and Prakash Raj are part of the star cast. Director Vamsi in a recent interview revealed that the big-budget entertainer will be high on emotions. The director also added that he has written the script keeping Vijay's stardom in mind. He also assured that the film will have Thalapathy in a never-seen-before avatar.

Ram Charan 15

Ace director Shankar joined hands with Telugu superstar Ram Charan for a big-budget film. Touted as a political thriller, Kiara Advani is teaming up with Charan for the second time. There are reports that the Tamil-Telugu bilingual is titled Sarkarodu in Telugu. Interestingly, the team is aiming for a 2023 Sankaranti release clashing with Thalapathy 66.

Godfather

Megastar Chiranjeevi is joining hands with Tamil director Jayam Raja for the remake of Malayalam superhit Lucifer. The film made headlines for roping in Bollywood star Salman Khan for an extended cameo. The political thriller also stars Nayantara and Satya Dev in prominent roles.

Dhanush - Sekhar Kammula

Dhanush is teaming up with director Sekar Kammula for a thriller. The film is made simultaneously in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. Interestingly Dhanush will also be seen in another Telugu film written and directed by Venky Atluri.

DHANUSH - SEKHAR KAMMULA JOIN HANDS... #NationalAward winners #Dhanush and director #SekharKammula team up for the first time... The film - not titled yet - will be shot simultaneously in #Tamil, #Telugu and #Hindi... Produced by Narayan Das K Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao. pic.twitter.com/fVxwZoWTk9 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 18, 2021

Naga Chaitanya - Venkat Prabhu

Naga Chaitanya is teaming up with Venkat Prabhu for a quickie bilingual. Though there were reports that the film would be a remake of Maanadu, the team thrashed rumours and confirmed that it will be shot simultaneously in Tamil and Telugu.

#NC22 : Naga Chaitanya, Venkat Prabhu, Srinivasaa Chitturi's (Srinivasa Silver Screen) Bilingual. This is Naga Chaitanya’s first Tamil movie and Venkat Prabhu is making his debut in Telugu. (New Script) pic.twitter.com/YlhPxfCyCm — AndhraBoxOffice.Com (@AndhraBoxOffice) April 6, 2022

Sivakarthikeyan 20

Sivakarthikeyan is making his Telugu debut with an Anudeep directorial. Shooting is currently underway in full swing and there are reports that Premgi will be the antagonist.