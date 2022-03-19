Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi, who has a great line-up of movies, is currently busy with 'Godfather', which is the Telugu remake of Malayalam political thriller 'Lucifer' but anticipation is rife that he has given his nod for another Malayalam remake.

Chiranjeevi's "Khaidi No. 150", a remake of Tamil film by Vijay has set the second innings for the megastar back on a roll and the actor is busy with "Lucifer" remake now in Telugu. The latest news is that Chiranjeevi is setting up another Malayalam remake and the film might be Mohanlal's "Bro Daddy".

While an official confirmation is a long way to go, 'Bro Daddy' is a comedy entertainer directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran in Malayalam. The movie received good responses from the audience, but will the remake version receive the same kind of reception remains anybody's guess.

On the other hand, Chiranjeevi, as he awaits the release of his movie 'Acharya', has a couple of movies in making. 'Bholaa Shankar', 'Godfather', and a couple of other big projects are being made, while the actor is also looking for more opportunities to entertain the audience.