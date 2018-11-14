The pre-production works of Vijay's 63rd movie, presently referred to as Thalapathy 63, will officially commence on Wednesday, November 14. The team will have customary script pooja before its formal launch, which is likely to happen in January 2019.

The buzz is that the makers have zeroed in on a title after much deliberation. Well, Aalaporaan Tamizhan is the rumoured title of the upcoming movie, written and directed by Atlee Kumar.

Aalaporaan Tamizhan is the first two words of the same song in Atlee and Vijay's previous movie Mersal. It was a chartbuster song composed by AR Rahman. The name looks like it has a lot of mass appeal and suits the image of Vijay, an aspiring politician who is leaving regular hints about his political entry in his movies.

The forthcoming flick is funded by AGS Entertainer. Atlee is yet to finalise the technical team. But going by the rumours, Anirudh Ravichander is the first choice although GV Prakash Kumar is also being considered to compose music for the Tamil flick.

GK Vishnu is likely to be the cinematographer and Anthony L Ruben is the editor of the untitled flick, which is said to be a crime thriller. More details are expected to be revealed by today evening.

It is the third union of Atlee with Vijay after superhit Theri and blockbuster Mersal.