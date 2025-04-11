Thala is back! MS Dhoni returns as CSK captain after Ruturaj Gaikwad Injury; fans rejoice

This year, CSK fans are disappointed with the team's performance, despite MS Dhoni being part of the squad. The 43-year-old wicketkeeper, who is currently an uncapped player, has once again taken over the captaincy of CSK.

MS Dhoni had previously led the team to five IPL titles before handing over the reins to Ruturaj Gaikwad ahead of last season. However, Gaikwad has been ruled out of IPL 2025 due to a hairline fracture in his elbow during the loss to the Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati.

Head coach Stephen Fleming confirmed that Dhoni will now take charge as captain for the remainder of the season, starting with the upcoming match against Kolkata Knight Riders at Chepauk on Friday.

In 2022, he stepped down - destiny called him back.



In 2023, he handed it over - got the captaincy back



Twice he walked away. Twice he returned.



- MS Dhoni, The Eternal Captain. The one and only. pic.twitter.com/4sMgTMXMpQ — MAHIYANK™ (@Mahiyank_78) April 10, 2025

"He got hit in Guwahati and has been playing through some pain. We first did an X-ray, which was inconclusive, and then followed it up with an MRI that revealed a fracture in the radial neck of his elbow. We're disappointed and feel for him. We truly appreciate the effort he made to try and continue playing, but unfortunately, he'll be out for the rest of the tournament. MS Dhoni, who is currently an uncapped player, will take over as captain," Fleming said during a press conference on Thursday.

? OFFICIAL STATEMENT ?



Ruturaj Gaikwad ruled out of the season due to a hairline fracture of the elbow.



MS DHONI TO LEAD. ?



GET WELL SOON, RUTU ! ✨ ?#WhistlePodu #Yellove?? pic.twitter.com/U0NsVhKlny — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) April 10, 2025

Social media quickly lit up in response to Dhoni's return as captain. Fans are elated to see their "Thala" back in charge.

Chennai has lost their last four matches and has secured only one win this season.