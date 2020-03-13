In order to contain coronavirus, which has been declared as a pandemic by the World Health Organisation, there are bout travel restrictions.

The Governments state that this is a temporary measure for controlling the spread of the virus but it also means that people across the world will have to cancel their travel plans. One popular destination that has sealed its borders for Indians in Thailand. If you're an Indian national, you cannot enter some countries, including Thailand.

Thailand is a popular holiday destination for Indians and reports state that about 1.6 million Indians had visited Thailand in 2018 and the numbers had significantly gone up last year.

According to Thailand's interior minister, Thailand cancelled the grant of Visa on arrival and Visa exemption for three others. Thailand granted Visa on arrival to nationals of 18 countries or territories on their passports at Thai immigration checkpoints.

Thailand cancelled grant of visa for these 19 countries

The 18 places include Bulgaria, Bhutan, China (including Taiwan), Cyprus, Ethiopia, Fiji, Georgia, India, Kazakhstan, Malta, Mexico, Nauru, Papua New Guinea, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Uzbekistan, and Vanuatu.

The minister added South Korea, Hong Kong and Italy to the list. India too has placed a ban on foreign nationals, who are travelling to India to contain the spread of coronavirus that has already affected over 70 countries.

Foreign nationals, who travelled to Italy, China, Japan and South Korea, on or after February 1 were informed that their visas were cancelled. Adding Iran to the list, India withdrew Visas granted for the above-stated countries after March 3.

The border states Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh also banned the entry of foreigners into the states with Sikkim imposing a temporary ban on all tourist visits to Nathu La.

The Government also passed instructions to travellers who travelled from Italy or the Republic of Korea to produce a coronavirus-free certificate from a competent authority. All persons entering the country are being screened at ports of entry.

Travellers who visited China or spent layover time in China in the last 14 days are completely banned from entering Australia, Bahamas, many Caribbean islands, Guatemala, Indonesia, Madagascar, Maldives, New Zealand, the Philippines, Singapore, USA and Vietnam, among other countries.