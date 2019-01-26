Two big films - Thackeray and Manikarnika - have locked horns with each other at the Indian box office. While Thackeray is a biopic on the life of Shiv Sena supremo Bal Thackeray played by Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Manikarnika is a historical biopic on warrior queen Rani Lakshmi Bai of Jhansi played by Kangana Ranaut. Both films have garnered mixed reviews from the critics, however, Kangana starrer has managed to sweep Nawazuddin's film with a huge margin on the first day of its release.

In comparison, Thackeray has received more positive reviews than Manikarnika for Nawazuddin's powerful depiction of Bal Thackeray and the story which touched upon various aspects of the politician's life. However, the movie witnessed almost 10-15 per cent occupancy in other states while in Maharashtra, it saw almost 30-35 per cent occupancy in theatres. Released on a limited number of screens, the movie has managed to rake in Rs 3.5 crore (approximately) on day 1 becoming the highest opener for Nawazuddin.

Manikarnika, on the other hand, received mixed response from the critics where most of them talked about the ill-treatment to the depiction of Rani Lakshmi Bai. Though, Kangana's performance was appreciated a lot, other actors like Ankita Lokhande, Atul Kulkarni and Danny Denzongpa were left underutilised. The movie has been released across over 3,000 screens in India and has witnessed 35-40 per cent occupancy across the country due to its historical subject. The movie has managed to earn Rs 10.5 crore (approximately) on day 1. The exact numbers of both films will be out soon.

There's no doubt that Manikarnika will rake in more moolah than Thackeray as both films have their own audience, it remains to be seen of the word of mouth will come to play and culminate their respective opening weekend on a good note.