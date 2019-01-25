Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Amrita Rao starrer Thackeray has received thumbs up from both critics and audience for the superlative performance by the starcast. Read critics' review.

In the clash between the two biggest releases of the year – Manikarnika and Thackeray – Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Thackeray seems to have moved ahead in the race with immense critical acclaim from critics and audience alike.

Based on the life and times of Balasahab Thackeray, the film is being lauded for the superlative performance of Nawazuddin Siddiqui as the political legend. Amrita Rao's performance as the wife of Balasahab Thackeray has also received tremendous applause from the audience.

While many are saying that the film could have had a tighter script and crisp editing, it is Nawazuddin Siddiqui's acting brilliance that has taken over the entire film.

Check Some of Thackeray Critics' Reviews and Ratings Below:

Times of India gave the film 3 stars out of 5: While the honesty is commendable, it comes across that the lead character's political motivations lack clarity. Perhaps a more seasoned writer, could have fleshed out Thackeray's characters and eccentricities a lot better. But, its Nawaz's nonchalant performance that overshadows the flaws and leaves a lasting impact.

Koimoi went with 3 stars out of 5: A stellar performance by the stalwart Nawazuddin Siddiqui, some very good crowd-pleasing dialogues & a fascinating emotion of knowing more about the man – Balasaheb Thackeray. Because of its excessive political infusion, the pace hauls at places, lack of masala dialogues, it's not entirely for its target audience.

Timesnownews went with 2.5 stars out of 5: A lot of focus is put on making the film a tearjerker by emphasizing the aftermath of the riots, violence and fights that pretty much summed up Shiv Sena's history under the guidance of founder, Bal Thackeray. The film is good because of Nawazuddin's performance but it cannot be considered as one of the best biopics ever created.