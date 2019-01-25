Directed by Abhijit Panse, Thackeray will portray the life and journey of firebrand journalist Balasahab Thackeray into an enigmatic political figure. Nawazuddin Siddiqui would be seen playing the role of Balasahab in the biopic and from where we see it, it seems Nawaz has sunk himself into the skin of the character.

Plot

Political figures like Indira Gandhi, Uddhav Thackeray, Morarji Desai too would be seen in the film. The film would take us through Thackeray's opinions and desire to give Maharashtrians priority in their own state. The film would also take us through his ideologies against the Muslims, people from South and Bihar.

Starcast

Nawazuddin will be seen as Balasahab Thackeray in the biopic. Amrita Rao, who had been on a hiatus, is finally making a demure comeback with the film as his late wife, Smt, Meenatai.

Budget and BO prediction

Thackeray has been made at a moderate budget of around Rs 30 crore and is expected to garner Rs 4-5 crore on Day 1. Owing to the long weekend with Saturday being Republic Day, the film is expected to bring massive footfall to the theatres.

Celebs review

Rohit Shetty: Nawaz is an outstanding actor and I think everyone says the same thing about him after the release of each of his films. It's a job full of responsibility for an actor to pull off a character of a public figure. But Nawaz has portrayed Balasaheb fabulously.

Shoojit Sircar: Film Thackeray portrays how an Artist becomes a powerful political leader. The film is bold and powerful. @Nawazuddin_S one of our finest actors roars like a tiger.. Congratulations to @rautsanjay61 and @RKpanday1977

Shatrughan Sinha: As a tribute to his memory, a film, 'Thackeray' a biopic on the life of Balasaheb releases on 25th Jan'19. I'm told Nawazuddin Siddiqui @Nawawazuddin_S is outstanding & it seems he has done complete justice to the role. He is credible & believable.

Anil Sharma: Best wishes Jus saw #Thackeray so many things I came to about Bala saheb, a great heroic personality of ind .. @Nawazuddin_S performed great .. it's a rare feather in cap .. congratulations to everyone associated with film .. Specially @AmritaRao #sanjayraut #AbhijitPanse

Priya Gupta: #Thackeray is an intelligent political film. 1) It strengthens the emotional bond with its core followers the Maharashtrians 2) Interaction of BalaSahab captured with IndiraGandhi sends a clear message to @INCIndia that they will not align with @BJP4India. Well done @AUThackeray

#Thackeray Review : #NawazuddinSiddiqui Conquers This Engrossing Political Drama!From adapting the mannerisms to a bit of voice modulation, Nawazuddin is not Himself in the film.

.#Good:-… https://t.co/9JkRbWODnT — Karan VJ Veriyan™ (@karanvjveriyan) January 25, 2019

Till the Interval, #Thackeray is surprisingly Good and engaging film. I didn't expect it to be upto this level at all, keeping expectations low might have worked. As an Actor Nawazuddin has nailed the Character, excluding dull start nothing bad has been found yet. pic.twitter.com/VIHm2I8CH5 — $@M (@SAMTHEBESTEST) January 25, 2019