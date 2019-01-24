Manikarnika cast: Kangana Ranaut as Rani Laxmibai (Manikarnika aka Manu), Atul Kulkarni as Tatya Tope, Jisshu Sengupta as Gangadhar Rao, Richard Keep as General Hugh Rose, Suresh Oberoi as Bajirao II, Danny Denzongpa as Ghulam Ghaus Khan, Vaibhav Tatwawaadi as Puran Singh, Ankita Lokhande as Jhalkaribai.

Story by‎: ‎K. V. Vijayendra Prasad

Kangana Ranaut starrer and directorial debut Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi has been released in UAE a day prior to its release in India on January 25. And the historical biopic that tells the story of India's fierce and headstrong warrior queen Rani Lakshmi Bai of Jhansi and her fight for Independent India, has received mixed reviews from the critics.

According to Gulf News, Kangana, who has both directed and acted in this period drama, has gets it right in a few scenes but "every emotion fleeting through Ranaut's face — ranging from triumph to tragedy — is exaggerated."

Manikarnika fails to establish an emotional connect with Rani Lakshmi Bai when he stands tall in front of the British army who are trying to "annex the turf of Jhansi." The reviewer further mentioned that the British colonisers' "accented Hindi is cartoonish and fails to evoke a sense of fear at their strength or military might."

The prime focus is on Kangana for understandable reasons but other actors like Ankita Lokhande and Zeeshan Ayub, who is playing the villainous role, aren't "fully explored."

"The sword-fighting scenes are well executed, but the battle scenes with an army of foot soldiers feel repetitive. Prasoon Joshi's dialogue is suitably evocative and laced with patriotic fervour. There's a lot of stress on earning self-respect by quashing the colonisers too.

If you are a fan of warrior epic that's solely Ranaut's battlefield, this one is for you. Others can safely duck this nationalism-fuelled saga."

Rating: 2.5 stars out of 5.

However, according to Khaleej Times, "Kangana Ranaut brings alive the legendary war hero with her grit and determination. Manikarnika belongs to Kangana and she is back as a true war hero."

The reviewer further mentioned, "We are used to seeing period drama through the lens of Sanjay Leela Bhansali or Ashutosh Gowariker but Manikarnika makes up for any lack of grandness with strong characters, powerful dialogues by Prasoon Joshi and a tight screenplay."

Rating: 3.5 stars out of 5.